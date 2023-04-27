CALENDAR Apr 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, April 28• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.SATURDAY, April 29• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Republican lawmakers advanced bills to keep climate change out of state permitting 1 hr ago Local We need representation from Western states for passenger rail service 2 hrs ago +3 Local ‘Judgment free zone that is full of love and acceptance’ 2 hrs ago Local Affordable housing project underway in Gardiner 3 hrs ago News Public input sought on future of museum 4 hrs ago Commentary HARRIMAN: Perfectly said — and you can quote me on that 5 hrs ago Trending now Eastside Coffee up for sale, owners asking $850,000 Teenager being held in connection with car chase Charges pending against alleged associates of convicted felon Njaa receives award from Keller Williams Senate gives initial OK to $300M mental health initiative