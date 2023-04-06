CALENDAR Apr 6, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, AprIl 7• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.SATURDAY, April 8• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Food Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +2 Montana Farmers say they'll plant more barley this year 5 hrs ago +2 Local Poetry in the Windows celebrates National Poetry Month 6 hrs ago News Some residents could be required to change out water lines 6 hrs ago Local Park High student wins state technology awards 6 hrs ago Local Spring bicycling between West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs begins 6 hrs ago Local Livingston sisters dominate in karate 6 hrs ago Trending now R-Y Timber entertains potential buyers Pray woman accused of burglary in Emigrant More than 5,000 eggs to be hidden at Easter egg hunt Local couple to celebrate 69th wedding anniversary Contractor sentenced for attempting to monopolize crack-sealing market