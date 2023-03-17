SATURDAY, March 18• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.
• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SATURDAY, March 18• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.
• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.
• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.
• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, March 18• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 10 a.m.
• Auction, Windy City Auction Gallery, 217 W. Park St., 10 a.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 1 p.m.
• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Emigrant St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, March 20• AA meeting — Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St, 7:30 a.m.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Al-Anon, St. William’s Catholic Church in Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, As Bill Sees It, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, March 21• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Livingston City Commission, City-County Complex, 414 E. Callender St., 5:30 p.m.
• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• Bear Creek Council, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.