CALENDAR Apr 21, 2023

SATURDAY, April 22• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.SUNDAY, April 23• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 10 a.m.• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 1 p.m.• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Emigrant St. John's Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.MONDAY, April 24• AA meeting — Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St, 7:30 a.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• AA meeting, As Bill Sees It, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 8 p.m.TUESDAY, April 25• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Yellowstone Gateway Museum board of directors, 118 W. Chinook St., 5:30 p.m.• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.