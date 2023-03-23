FRIDAY, March 24• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.
FRIDAY, March 24• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.
• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon
• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.
• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.
• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, March 25• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 10:30 a.m.
• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.
• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.
