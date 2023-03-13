TUESDAY, March 14:• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• Fly Fishers International Museum, 5237 U.S. Highway 89 South, 8 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TUESDAY, March 14:• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• Fly Fishers International Museum, 5237 U.S. Highway 89 South, 8 a.m.
• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Livingston School Board, Park High Library, 6 p.m.
• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• Gardiner-Park County Water District Board meeting, the Gardiner District Office, 6 p.m.
• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
• American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Hall, 112 N. B St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• American Legion Meeting, Gardiner Community Center, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner Resort Area District monthly meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., 7 p.m.
• Paradise Valley Fire Department, monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 15• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Library Board Meeting via Zoom, Livingston-Park County Library, 2 p.m.
• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 4 p.m.
• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.
• Al-Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m.
AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Big Book Studies, Vince Grant Hall, 5:30 p.m.
• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Meeting Night, Livingston Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• VFW Post 2154, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.
• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.