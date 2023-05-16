CALENDAR May 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY, May 17• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Library Board Meeting via Zoom, Livingston-Park County Library, 2 p.m.• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 4 p.m.• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.• Al-Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m.AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m.• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30-7:30 p.m.• Meeting Night, Livingston Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.• VFW Post 2154, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.THURSDAY, May 18• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 a.m.• Veterans Support Group, 430 E. Park St., 10 a.m. All veterans welcome.• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Livingston Chamber of Commerce meeting, 303 E. Park St., noon.• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.• Gardiner Chamber of Commerce meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., noon.• CVB meeting, Gardiner Chamber Visitor Center, 1 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Training night, Park County Rural Fire Department, Rural Fire Station, 6:30 p.m.• Clyde Park Planning Board, Clyde Park Town Hall, 7 p.m.• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association, American Legion, 7 p.m.• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Armed Forces Food Sports Libraries Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +3 National Biden plan to sell land leases for conservation gets pushback 15 hrs ago +6 Local The beauty of spring in Park County 23 hrs ago +3 Montana Haven opens new shelter to support survivors of domestic violence May 13, 2023 +7 National Youth lawsuit challenging Montana's pro-fossil fuel policies is heading to trial May 12, 2023 +2 Commentary The new and improved Livingston Enterprise May 12, 2023 Local Arthur Blank partners with GVLT to conserve Paradise Valley Ranch May 12, 2023 Trending now Mark's In & Out celebrates 70 years The beauty of spring in Park County County Commission to discuss paving project Arthur Blank partners with GVLT to conserve Paradise Valley Ranch Man accused of DUI, meth possession, stealing vehicles