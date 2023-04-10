• There will be a Park County Board of Health meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex. This is a in-person or call-in meeting option. The call-in phone is (571) 748-4021. The PIN number is 668 1791#.
• A Livingston School District Board meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Park High School Library, 102 View Vista Drive in Livingston.
• The city of Livingston Conservation Board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the City-County Complex West Room and by Zoom.
• A city of Livingston special Tree Board meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The Livingston Film Series will present a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
• The City of Livingston is recruiting swim instructors and lifeguards. It is looking for candidates who enjoy interacting with youth and can commit to the entire season starting late May/early June and ending in August. Interviews will take place the week of April 10/April 17. Sign up for an interview at https://forms.gle/tKizuYe5NpXweU6d7.
• ASPEN (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) is sponsoring its fundraiser, Paint the Town Purple, during April, which is Sexual Awareness Month. Make a donation to ASPEN and display purple lights in support of survivors. Lights can be picked at Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15. For more information, visit https://www.aspenmt.org.
