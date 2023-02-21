• A Livingston Parks and Trails Committee meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Community Room of the City/County Complex.

• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with “The Music Man,” running weekends Feb. 24 to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.