• A Livingston Parks and Trails Committee meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Community Room of the City/County Complex.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with “The Music Man,” running weekends Feb. 24 to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.
• All are welcome to join a community celebration of life in memory of Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Erdman on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Shane Center in Livingston. A remembrance speech will begin at 2 p.m. and a memory scrapbook will be available for all to share memories, stories or mementos as a keepsake for Debbie’s family. The community celebration of life is donated by the Livingston HealthCare Foundation. Call (406) 823-6640 for more information.
• The city of Livingston reminds residents that pet registration is due before Feb. 28.
• Two Lenten Luncheons will be held this year — Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29, both at 11:45 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.
• The city of Livingston is recruiting members to serve on the City Conservation Board to replace a member with an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31,2023, and one youth age 15-19. Apply on line at www.livingstonmontana,org or pick up an application at City Hall, 220 E. Park St. Livingston. Applications will be accepted until March 21, 2023. For more information, call the City Offices at (406) 222-2005 or email fkinnick@livingstonmontana.org.
• The Livingston Community Choir is planning a spring concert on May 7, 2023. Rehearsals begin March 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Park High School music room. Interested individuals are welcome to join the choir. Contact Linda Madden at (406) 946-1028. Leave a message with your name and number.