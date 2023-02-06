• A Livingston City Conservation Board meeting will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the West Room of the City/County Complex.

• The Livingston Film Series will present the 2021 documentary “Fathom” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.