• A Livingston City Conservation Board meeting will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the West Room of the City/County Complex.
• The Livingston Film Series will present the 2021 documentary “Fathom” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and screenings begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.
• The February meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office. For more information, contact the district via its website, www.gardinerresorttax.com.
• A public meeting will be held regarding the Green Acres and Montague Subdivisions 2023 Sewer Extension Project, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Park Fieldhouse (815 N.h 13th St.) Affected residents are encouraged to attend and meet the contractor, learn about the proposed construction schedule, and asked questions. For more information about the meeting, visithttps://improvelivingston.com or contact the Public Works Department at (406) 222-5667.