• The February meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office. For more information, contact the district via www.gardinerresorttax.com.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will hold a meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• A Livingston Planning Board meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• Community Health Partners is sponsoring a free parenting workshop about you, your child and your relationships. It will include a live presentation discussion and is limited to 12 parents. It will be held Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-March 21. Light meals will provided. Presented in person at Park High School, the workshop is facilitated by Amy Clark and John Gregory. Registration is required at clarkam@chphealth.org or (406) 333-1752. Circle of Security is for those who are either struggling in their roles as parents or just want tips on how to be the best parents they can be.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is be offering two scholarships this year.
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.