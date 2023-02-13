• The February meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office. For more information, contact the district via www.gardinerresorttax.com.

• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will hold a meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.