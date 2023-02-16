• Wheatgrass Books, 120 N. Main St. in Livingston, will host art historian and Bozeman author Michele Corriel for a book talk, presentation and book signing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. For more information, visit wheatgrassbooks.com or call (406) 224-4510.
• Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a free public lecture by writer Oscar Hokeah at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at Elk River Books, 122 S. Second St. in Livingston. The event is free and open to the public. Oscar Hokeah’s novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” was published in 2022. For more information, call (406) 333-2330 or visit elkriverarts.org.