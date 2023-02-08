• American Legion will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Legion, 112 N. B St. A prime rib dinner with potato, vegetable and dessert will be served. The cost is $25 per plate. RSVP at (406) 222-1052 by Friday, Feb. 10. Serving begins at 6 p.m.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will hold a meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• A Livingston Planning Board meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p..m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.