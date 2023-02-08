• American Legion will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Legion, 112 N. B St. A prime rib dinner with potato, vegetable and dessert will be served. The cost is $25 per plate. RSVP at (406) 222-1052 by Friday, Feb. 10. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will hold a meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.