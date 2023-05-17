• Stafford Animal Shelter will host its annual Fur Ball fundraiser at Chico Hot Springs on Friday, May 19. The event will include cocktails, live music and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. Purchase tickets at www.staffordanimalshelter.org. Individual seats are $180, or a table of eight guests is $1,200. For those who can’t attend, there is a chance to win a hand-built 15-foot Mackenzie River Drift Boat and trailer package for $5O per ticket. For more information about Fur Ball or the drift boat raffle, contact LSmith@staffordanimalshelter.org.

• The Livingston Center for Art and Culture is hosting an exhibit displaying works of art by Ranganath Parthasarathy and DG Cheney through June 10. The public can meet the artists at a reception 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters