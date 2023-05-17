• Stafford Animal Shelterwill host its annual Fur Ball fundraiser at Chico Hot Springs on Friday, May 19. The event will include cocktails, live music and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. Purchase tickets at www.staffordanimalshelter.org. Individual seats are $180, or a table of eight guests is $1,200. For those who can’t attend, there is a chance to win a hand-built 15-foot Mackenzie River Drift Boat and trailer package for $5O per ticket. For more information about Fur Ball or the drift boat raffle, contact LSmith@staffordanimalshelter.org.
• The Livingston Center for Art and Culture is hosting an exhibit displaying works of art by Ranganath Parthasarathy and DG Cheney through June 10. The public can meet the artists at a reception 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. Tours are Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, beginning in June. Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” Guides are also sought to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours. Contact Karen Reinhart at (406) 222-4184 or kreinhart@parkcounty.org for more information.
• The Livingston Model Railroad Club meets Tuesday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the former Northern Pacific baggage building in the Livingston Depot complex, downstairs from the Gourmet Cellar. They run trains for display with tracks and backgrounds, and the public, kids particularly, is welcome to drop by. For more information, call a club member at (406) 223-7792.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.