• Livingston Youth Soccer will hold its annual general meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Northside Park field house. Parties interested in a board member position should attend, as they will be electing board members and other positions as well.

• The annual meeting of the Friends of the Yellowstone Gateway Museum will be held Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Yellowstone Gateway Museum. Interested parties may also attend virtually via Zoom — contact Cessie Wafer at (406) 222-4184 or CWafer@parkcounty.org for the link.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters