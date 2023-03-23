• Livingston Youth Soccer will hold its annual general meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Northside Park field house. Parties interested in a board member position should attend, as they will be electing board members and other positions as well.
• The annual meeting of the Friends of the Yellowstone Gateway Museum will be held Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Yellowstone Gateway Museum. Interested parties may also attend virtually via Zoom — contact Cessie Wafer at (406) 222-4184 or CWafer@parkcounty.org for the link.
• A Cat Spay Neuter clinic will be held on Sunday, April 2 at Livingston Civic Center. To make an appointment, call Spay Neuter Project at (406) 222-2134 or email spayneuterlivingston@gmail.com. There will also be a vaccination/chip clinic for dogs and cats — no appointment necessary. For more info, email laurelrhodesdvm@ gmail.com.
• The April meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year.
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.
