• The Livingston-Park County Public Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the library.
• From March 27 to April 8 students in grades K-8 can participate in the Shane Center’s Spring Young Actors’ Workshop, a two-week after-school intensive program finalizing in a full-scale musical theater production of “Peter Pan.” Rehearsals for the Spring YAW production take place weekdays 4 to 7 p.m. Tuition is $160 per student and $120 for each additional family member. Financial assistance is available. To register, visit https://www.theshanecenter.org/events/2023-spring-young-actors-workshop.
• The Jitro Czech Girls Choir is coming to the Mammoth Chapel. On Sunday, March 26th at 6 p.m., join the Electric Peak Arts Council as it presents this free concert. Jitro, meaning “Daybreak” in Czech, is more than just a concert choir from Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. It is an organization of 400 children in seven preparatory ensembles, of which only the best 25 or 30 qualify to tour. Jitro is considered one of the best children’s choirs in the world.
• Are you 60 years or older? Would it be nice if someone else made you a lunch and then delivered it to your house? Gardiner’s Lunch 4U Senior Program does just that. If you are over 60 and interested in having healthy lunch delivered to your door, contact Linda Gray at (307) 250-5853.
• Livingston Fire and Rescue offers free child safety seat inspections by appointment at the City/County Complex. To make an appointment, call 222-2061.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.