• The Livingston-Park County Public Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the library.

• From March 27 to April 8 students in grades K-8 can participate in the Shane Center’s Spring Young Actors’ Workshop, a two-week after-school intensive program finalizing in a full-scale musical theater production of “Peter Pan.” Rehearsals for the Spring YAW production take place weekdays 4 to 7 p.m. Tuition is $160 per student and $120 for each additional family member. Financial assistance is available. To register, visit https://www.theshanecenter.org/events/2023-spring-young-actors-workshop.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters