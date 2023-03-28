• The city of Livingston Conservation Board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the City-County Complex West Room, and by Zoom.

• The city of Livingston City Tree Board will hold a special meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the City-County Complex Community Room, and by Zoom.

