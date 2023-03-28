• The city of Livingston Conservation Board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the City-County Complex West Room, and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston City Tree Board will hold a special meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the City-County Complex Community Room, and by Zoom.
• The Enterprise is requesting a listing of Easter programs and services from Park County churches to run in the Friday, March 31 and Friday, April 7 editions of the paper. Email your events to enterprise@livent.net.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum has opened a new exhibit, “A History of Service: Park County Vietnam Veterans.” The exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and features 23 biographies of local veterans. The museum is located at 118 W. Chinook St. in Livingston. For more information, call (406) 222-4184 or visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
• Counterpoint, at 116 E. Lewis, accepts aluminum cans. Drop off donated cans at the garage doors on B Street. Couunterpoint will also pay per pound. Call 222-2472 for more information.
