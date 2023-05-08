• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting 11 a.m.-12.:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call-in: 689-218-0595; conference ID: 735 640 954#.
• The city of Livingston Conservation Board will met 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the City-County Complex West Room and by Zoom.
• The Blue Slipper Theatre in Livingston presents “Mary Page Marlowe,” by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, May 11-14. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers will be cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery starting May 22. The regulations are posted at the cemetery entrance and online at https://www.livingstonmontana.org/publicworks/page/cemetery-rules-regulations. If you have keepsakes that are not allowed, remove them. The city will remove and dispose of anything not allowed by regulations.
• The Park County Weed District is doing noxious weed spraying on Montana Department of Transportation and Park County Road rights of way until about Oct. 6. For more information, call the Weed District at (406) 223-1306.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
