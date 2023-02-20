• All are welcome to join a community celebration of life in memory of Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Erdman on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Shane Center in Livingston. A remembrance speech will begin at 2 p.m. and a memory scrapbook will be available for all to share memories, stories or mementos as a keepsake for Debbie’s family. The community celebration of life is donated by the Livingston HealthCare Foundation. Call (406) 823-6640 for more information.
• The Park County Spelling bee for fifth- through eighth-graders will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Shane Center. The event is open to the public. The winner goes on to the state spelling bee.
• Community Health Partners is sponsoring a free parenting workshop about you, your child and your relationships. It will include a live presentation discussion and is limited to 12 parents. It will be held Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-March 21. Light meals will provided. Presented in person at Park High School, the workshop is facilitated by Amy Clark and John Gregory. Registration is required at clarkam@chphealth.org or (406) 333-1752. Circle of Security is for those who are either struggling in their roles as parents or just want tips on how to be the best parents they can be.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.