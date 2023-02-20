• All are welcome to join a community celebration of life in memory of Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Erdman on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Shane Center in Livingston. A remembrance speech will begin at 2 p.m. and a memory scrapbook will be available for all to share memories, stories or mementos as a keepsake for Debbie’s family. The community celebration of life is donated by the Livingston HealthCare Foundation. Call (406) 823-6640 for more information.

• The Park County Spelling bee for fifth- through eighth-graders will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Shane Center. The event is open to the public. The winner goes on to the state spelling bee.