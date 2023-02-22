• Due to weather conditions created by the winter storm, Livingston School District buses will not run on Thursday, Feb. 23, but there will be school that day.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library board will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the library’s Bev Steveson Meeting Room.
• The First Indoor Winter Makers Market at the Livingston Depot Center will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. Entry is $1, with kids under 12 free. Local and regional makers, artists and creatives will exhibit their artwork inside the atrium of the Depot. Fine art, ceramics, fiber, stone, leather, wood, jewelry, photography and more will be on display and available for purchase directly from the artist. For more information call the Depot at (406) 222-2300.
• Winter Family Days at the Yellowstone Gateway Museum, 118 W. Chinook St. in Livingston will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Activities celebrate winter, including ice harvesting; Mardi Gras, and foxes. Family Days is held every last Saturday of the month. Visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum, Facebook, or Instagram for updates. For more information, call (406) 222-4184.
• All are welcome to join a community celebration of life in memory of Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Erdman on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Shane Center in Livingston. A remembrance speech will begin at 2 p.m. and a memory scrapbook will be available for all to share memories, stories or mementos as a keepsake for Debbie’s family. The community celebration of life is donated by the Livingston HealthCare Foundation. Call (406) 823-6640 for more information.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
• HRDC’s Livingston Warming Center is open every day from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The center provides a safe and warm place to sleep during the coldest months of the year. The shelter is located in the rear alley behind the HRDC office on Second Street.