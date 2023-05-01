• A local National Day of Prayer observance gathering that includes “Prayer over Gardiner” will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Travertine pull-out on the Jardine Road. Everyone is welcome to participate and pray for individual and community concerns. For more information, call Annie Bent at (406) 570-2385.

• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the musical, “Band Geeks,” weekends from May 5 to 21. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at theshanecenter.org or (406) 222-1420

