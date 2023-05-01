• A local National Day of Prayer observance gathering that includes “Prayer over Gardiner” will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Travertine pull-out on the Jardine Road. Everyone is welcome to participate and pray for individual and community concerns. For more information, call Annie Bent at (406) 570-2385.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the musical, “Band Geeks,” weekends from May 5 to 21. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at theshanecenter.org or (406) 222-1420
• The Blue Slipper Theater in Livingston presents “Mary Page Marlowe,” by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tracy Letts, May 5-7 and May 11-14. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
• The city of Livingston Public Works Department, Parks Department and volunteers will be cleaning up the Mountain View Cemetery starting May 22. The regulations are posted at the cemetery entrance and online at https://www.livingstonmontana.org/publicworks/page/cemetery-rules-regulations. If you have keepsakes that are not allowed, remove them. The city will remove and dispose of anything not allowed by regulations.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
