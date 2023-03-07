• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents “The Music Man,” running weekends to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.
• The Livingston Film Series presents the 1951 sci-fi thriller “The Day the Earth Stood Still” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Doors open at 6:30 pm. and the screening begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.
• The Livingston Urban Renewal Agency will meet on Wednesday, March 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the City/County Complex.
• The city of Livingston Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the City/County Complex.
• Two Lenten Luncheons will be held this year — Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29, both at 11:45 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.
• The city of Livingston is recruiting members to serve on the City Conservation Board to replace a member with an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31,2023, and one youth age 15-19. Apply online at www.livingstonmontana.org or pick up an application at City Hall, 220 E. Park St. Livingston. Applications will be accepted until March 21, 2023. For more information, call the City Offices at (406) 222-2005 or email fkinnick@livingstonmontana.org.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.