• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents “The Music Man,” running weekends to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.

• The Livingston Film Series presents the 1951 sci-fi thriller “The Day the Earth Stood Still” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Doors open at 6:30 pm. and the screening begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit theshanecenter.org.

