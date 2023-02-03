• The Park County Special Education Cooperative Board of Directors will hold a special board meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. For more information, call (406) 222-6600.
• Applications are being accepted for two seats on the Gardiner Resort Area Tax District Board of Directors. Submit your Declaration of Nomination to Park County by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. The election will be in May. The terms go through May 2026. Forms are available at the Gardiner Chamber, online at www.ParkCounty.org under special district elections or by emailing Barbara at gardinerresorttax@gmail.com.