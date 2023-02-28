• The March meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.
• Two Lenten Luncheons will be held this year — Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29, both at 11:45 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.
• The city of Livingston is recruiting members to serve on the City Conservation Board to replace a member with an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31,2023, and one youth age 15-19. Apply online at www.livingstonmontana,org or pick up an application at City Hall, 220 E. Park St. Livingston. Applications will be accepted until March 21, 2023. For more information, call the City Offices at (406) 222-2005 or email fkinnick@livingstonmontana.org.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with “The Music Man,” running weekends to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.
• Park County Rural Address will replace faded or lost rural address numbers for free. To receive replacement rural address numbers, call the Park County Rural Addressing Office at 222-4100, ext. 4275 or email sjay@parkcounty.org.