• The March meeting for the Gardiner Resort Area District will be held upstairs at the Gardiner Chamber office at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. For more information, visit www.gardinerresorttax.com. The public is encouraged to attend.

• Two Lenten Luncheons will be held this year — Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29, both at 11:45 a.m. at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.