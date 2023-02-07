• A Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority virtual board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings

• A City Zoning Commission meeting will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Community Room of Livingston’s City/County Complex.