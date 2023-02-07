• A City Zoning Commission meeting will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Community Room of Livingston’s City/County Complex.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts opens its 2023 season with “The Music Man,” running weekends Feb. 24 to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.
• ASPEN’s Safe House regularly needs household items. To view ASPEN’s wish list of needed items visit www.aspenmt.org/inkinddonations. If you are unsure if we need an item, call first before dropping items off at the business office. Call Holly at (406) 222-5902, ext. 4 to inquire if items are needed.