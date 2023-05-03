• A Community Health Screening will be held Saturday, May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray. The event, set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is free and open to all Park County residents. Children are welcome. Fire and emergency personnel will demonstrate equipment. Refreshments will be available. The fire station is located at 1134 E. River Road, at the intersection of Murphy Lane and Route 540 in Paradise Valley.
• The Friends of the Livingston-Park County Public Library are holding their annual book sale through Saturday, May 6 at the library. The schedule is: Wednesday, May 3, Members Only Sale, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, Half-Price Sale, 10 am.-noon, with Bag Sale noon-2 p.m.
• The city of Livingston Conservation Board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the City-County Complex’s West Room.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. Tours are Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, beginning in June. Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” Guides are also sought to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours. Contact Karen Reinhart at (406) 222-4184 or kreinhart@parkcounty.org for more information.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of their ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
