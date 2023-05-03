• A Community Health Screening will be held Saturday, May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray. The event, set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is free and open to all Park County residents. Children are welcome. Fire and emergency personnel will demonstrate equipment. Refreshments will be available. The fire station is located at 1134 E. River Road, at the intersection of Murphy Lane and Route 540 in Paradise Valley.

• The Friends of the Livingston-Park County Public Library are holding their annual book sale through Saturday, May 6 at the library. The schedule is: Wednesday, May 3, Members Only Sale, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, Half-Price Sale, 10 am.-noon, with Bag Sale noon-2 p.m.

