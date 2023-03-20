• The Livingston-Park County Public Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, the library.
• The city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• The Livingston-Park County Public Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, the library.
• The city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• A Lenten Luncheon will be held at a 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The event will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• Counterpoint, at 116 E. Lewis, accepts aluminum cans. Drop off donated cans at the garage doors on B Street. The nonprofit also pays per pound. Call (406) 222-2472 for more information.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.