• Livingston’s Blue Slipper Theatre will present “The Stories We Share: A Memoir Performance,” an evening of readings by local actors on Thursday, May 25 at the theater to benefit the Friends of the Livingston-Park County Library. The event will be emceed by radio host Chrysti the Wordsmith. The $25 tickets, which can be purchased at www.blueslipper.org, include appetizers, beer and wine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program follows at 7 p.m. The Blue Slipper is located at 113 E. Callender St.

• The 2023 Summer Concert Series kicks off June 1 this year with a show by Denim & Dust. Concerts take place outdoors 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays at the Shane Center. Enjoy wine, beer, popcorn and snow cones plus new offerings by RX Coffee.

