• Livingston’s Blue Slipper Theatre will present “The Stories We Share: A Memoir Performance,” an evening of readings by local actors on Thursday, May 25 at the theater to benefit the Friends of the Livingston-Park County Library. The event will be emceed by radio host Chrysti the Wordsmith. The $25 tickets, which can be purchased at www.blueslipper.org, include appetizers, beer and wine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program follows at 7 p.m. The Blue Slipper is located at 113 E. Callender St.
• The 2023 Summer Concert Series kicks off June 1 this year with a show by Denim & Dust. Concerts take place outdoors 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays at the Shane Center. Enjoy wine, beer, popcorn and snow cones plus new offerings by RX Coffee.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library’s website. The application deadline is May 31.
• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• ASPEN’s Safe House regularly needs household items. To view ASPEN’s wish list of needed items visit www.aspenmt.org/inkinddonations. If you are unsure if we need an item, call first before dropping items off at the business office. Call Holly at (406) 222-5902, ext. 4 to inquire if items are needed.
• Livingston-Park County Public Library’s Books & Babies is hosted on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., and Preschool Storytime is hosted from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Fridays. No registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 222-0862, ext. 2.
