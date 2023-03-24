• A Spring Fling Craft Show will be held on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Emigrant Hall. The event will include an eclectic assortment of locally made handcrafted items such as jewelry, soaps, blankets, artwork, wood bowls and more. Baked cookies and treats will be available.
• The Jitro Czech Girls Choir is coming to the Mammoth Chapel. On Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m., join the Electric Peak Arts Council as it presents this free concert. Jitro, meaning “Daybreak” in Czech, is more than just a concert choir from Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. It is an organization of 400 children in seven preparatory ensembles, of which only the best 25 or 30 qualify to tour. Jitro is considered one of the best children’s choirs in the world.
• A Spring Cleaning Sale will be held at the Shane Center on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pay what you want for vintage clothing, arts and crafts supplies, household items, dinnerware, appliances, books, electronics, tools, furniture, toys, sound equipment, musical instruments and more. Proceeds from the sale will be used to improve costume and prop shop organization. There will be a free giveaway each day and few special silent auction items.
• An annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Dome Mountain and the Montana Farmers Union will be held on April 8 at noon at the Gardiner School, 510 Stone St. Meet at the Bruin. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.
• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22, 2023 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
• If you are having bear problems, call Evan at Bear Awareness Gardiner at (207) 441-7199. They provide one free bear-resistant garbage can for every residence in the Gardiner area. Businesses, check out their cost-sharing program to help with bear-proofing.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.