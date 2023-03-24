• A Spring Fling Craft Show will be held on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Emigrant Hall. The event will include an eclectic assortment of locally made handcrafted items such as jewelry, soaps, blankets, artwork, wood bowls and more. Baked cookies and treats will be available.

• The Jitro Czech Girls Choir is coming to the Mammoth Chapel. On Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m., join the Electric Peak Arts Council as it presents this free concert. Jitro, meaning “Daybreak” in Czech, is more than just a concert choir from Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. It is an organization of 400 children in seven preparatory ensembles, of which only the best 25 or 30 qualify to tour. Jitro is considered one of the best children’s choirs in the world.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters