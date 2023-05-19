The Park County Democratic Central Committee is holding the Biannual County Convention on Tuesday, May 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Livingston-Park County Public Library meeting room to elect officers. All are welcome.

The Successful Gardiner committee is hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the Multipurpose Room at the Gardiner School. The meeting is to update the community on the status of the Gardiner Neighborhood Plan. The plan can be found at www.successfulgardiner.org. Residents are welcome to provide any comments regarding the plan.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags