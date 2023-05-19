• The Park County Democratic Central Committee is holding the Biannual County Convention on Tuesday, May 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Livingston-Park County Public Library meeting room to elect officers. All are welcome.
• The Successful Gardiner committee is hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the Multipurpose Room at the Gardiner School. The meeting is to update the community on the status of the Gardiner Neighborhood Plan. The plan can be found at www.successfulgardiner.org. Residents are welcome to provide any comments regarding the plan.
• The city of Livingston Parks and Trails Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the City-County Community Room and by Zoom.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a noon hour closure on Saturday. Visit the museum at 118 W. Chinook St., Livingston. Call 222-4184 for more information.
• LiveWell49 is a group of Park County citizens working together to give everyone in the community the tools to live a happy and healthy life. Its website has information on local resources for nutrition, physical activity, mental health and suicide prevention. Check out the events calendar for local activities and resources available. For more information, visit www.LiveWell49.org.
• Loaves & Fishes needs cooks to prepare a meal and serve it from 4 to 6 p.m. Ingredients are available at Loaves & Fishes. You can sign up as often as you want. Call Rosa at (406) 222-4824.
