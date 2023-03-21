• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum has opened a new exhibit, “A History of Service: Park County Vietnam Veterans.” The exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and features 23 biographies of local veterans. The museum is located at 118 W. Chinook St. in Livingston. For more information, call (406) 222-4184 or visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.
• TOPS Club — Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a nonprofit weight loss support group. Visitors are welcome. Join them at the Church of Christ Friendship Hall at 917 W. Park St., every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Call Barb at (406) 222-0756 for more information, or check out TOPS website https://tops.org.
• Peace by Piece Quilt Guild is a Livingston group whose purpose is to share, educate and promote the art of quilting. It meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at American Lutheran Church, corner of F and Lewis streets, in the church basement. All adults, 18 and older, of any skill level are welcome.
