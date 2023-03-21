• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum has opened a new exhibit, “A History of Service: Park County Vietnam Veterans.” The exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and features 23 biographies of local veterans. The museum is located at 118 W. Chinook St. in Livingston. For more information, call (406) 222-4184 or visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.

• The Stafford Animal Shelter has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.

