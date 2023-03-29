• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.

• Want to garden but don’t have the space? Apply before April 5 for a plot at the Farm to School Community Garden, 215 E. Lewis St. in Livingston. The tools and support you need to grow your own food will be provided. Visit f2spc.org or email hello@f2spc.org to sign up.

