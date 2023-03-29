• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.
• Want to garden but don’t have the space? Apply before April 5 for a plot at the Farm to School Community Garden, 215 E. Lewis St. in Livingston. The tools and support you need to grow your own food will be provided. Visit f2spc.org or email hello@f2spc.org to sign up.
• ASPEN (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) is sponsoring its fundraiser, Paint the Town Purple, during April, which is Sexual Awareness Month. Make a donation to ASPEN and display purple lights in support of survivors. Lights can be picked at at Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Livingston’s Ace Hardware on April 1, April 8 and April 15. For more information, visit https://www.aspenmt.org.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. They are Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Requirements for applicants are: single women between the ages of 19-24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.
