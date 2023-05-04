• The annual rummage sale benefiting the Gardiner Food Pantry will be held at the Baptist Church, 806 Scott St. Friday, Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gently used clothing, housewares, books, DVDs, linens, home decor and more will be on hand. No early sales and cash or checks only.

• The Spring Craft Show at the Gardiner Community Center is set for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out handcrafted items, including jewelry, soaps, sewn and crocheted items, baked goods and more. For more details, email emigrantpeoplesmarket@gmail.com.

