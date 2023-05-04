• The annual rummage sale benefiting the Gardiner Food Pantry will be held at the Baptist Church, 806 Scott St. Friday, Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gently used clothing, housewares, books, DVDs, linens, home decor and more will be on hand. No early sales and cash or checks only.
• The Spring Craft Show at the Gardiner Community Center is set for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out handcrafted items, including jewelry, soaps, sewn and crocheted items, baked goods and more. For more details, email emigrantpeoplesmarket@gmail.com.
• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will meet in regular session on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. The agenda and meeting will be at 304 E. Park St.
• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. Call-in is 689-218-0595 and the conference ID is 735 640 954#.
• The Yellowstone Club, the oldest women’s club in Montana and a sponsor of a Livingston-Park County Public Library intern every summer, is looking for new members. Members give or host presentations on subjects of travel, history, book reports, biographies, community services, etc. The club meets monthly on a Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon October-April. If you are interested, call Julie at (406) 223-2090.
• Counterpoint, at 116 E. Lewis, accepts aluminum cans. Drop off donated cans at the garage doors on B Street. Counterpoint will also pay per pound. Call (406) 222-2472 for more information.
