• A Lenten Luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.
• The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston Zoning Commission will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to Park High’s National Honor Society.
• The Enterprise requests a listing of Easter programs and services from Park County churches to run in the Friday, March 31 and Friday, April 7 editions of the paper. Please email your events to enterprise@livent.net at least two days before either of those dates.
