• A Lenten Luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at Holbrook United Methodist Church on Fifth and Lewis streets. The cost is $5. The events will include a luncheon and short Lenten devotional. All are welcome.

The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.

