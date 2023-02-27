• The AAUW 2023 Doris Davis-Gallagher Memorial Scholarship for $2,500 is available to female students from Park County or Mammoth Hot Springs with an established residency. Students must be college sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students. The deadline for applications is June 13. For applications or more information, contact: DJ Robb Scholarship Committee robb_inn@yahoo.com, Joyce Phillips Scholarship Committee phillipsjp47@gmail.com or Melanie Moroney Scholarship Committee canyonmel@yahoo.com.
• The Livingston Community Choir is planning a spring concert on May 7, 2023. Rehearsals begin March 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Park High School music room. Interested individuals are welcome to join the choir. Contact Linda Madden at (406) 946-1028. Leave a message with your name and number.