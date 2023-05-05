• The public is invited to the Livingston Community Choir’s spring concert, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Holbrook United Methodist Church. The choir tries to keep its concerts free, and to help do that there will be a reception and bake sale after the performance. There will also be a box available for donations.

The Trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will meet in regular session on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. The agenda and meeting will be at 304 E. Park St.

