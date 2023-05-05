• The public is invited to the Livingston Community Choir’s spring concert, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Holbrook United Methodist Church. The choir tries to keep its concerts free, and to help do that there will be a reception and bake sale after the performance. There will also be a box available for donations.
• The Trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will meet in regular session on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. The agenda and meeting will be at 304 E. Park St.
• The Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board will not meet in May. The next meeting will be on June 15.
• The 2023 Summer Concert Series kicks off June 1 this year with a show by Denim & Dust. Concerts take place outdoors 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays at the Shane Center. Enjoy wine, beer, popcorn and snow cones plus new offerings by RX Coffee.
• ASPEN (Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) serves all survivors and victims of domestic and sexual violence in Park, Sweet Grass and Meagher counties. The ASPEN support line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 222-8154. ASPEN can also be reached through Facebook at www.facebook.com/aspenlivingstonmt, WhatsApp as ASPENLivingstonMT, and SnapChat as aspenlivingston.
