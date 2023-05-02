• Swim lesson registration for the city pool begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Registration takes place both online (https://secure.rec1.com/MT/livingston-recreation-department/catalog) or in person (Livingston Civic Center, Recreation Office, 229 River Drive, upstairs from McNair Gravity Skate Park). Phone support will be prioritized after in-person registration is taken care of.

• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to the Park High National Honors Society.

