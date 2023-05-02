• Swim lesson registration for the city pool begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Registration takes place both online (https://secure.rec1.com/MT/livingston-recreation-department/catalog) or in person (Livingston Civic Center, Recreation Office, 229 River Drive, upstairs from McNair Gravity Skate Park). Phone support will be prioritized after in-person registration is taken care of.
• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to the Park High National Honors Society.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library’s website. The application deadline is May 31.
• The city of Livingston Historic Preservation Commission will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
• The city of Livingston Zoning Commission will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the City-County Complex Community Room and by Zoom.
