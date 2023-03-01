• The Park County DUI Task Force will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in the City/County Complex Community Room. Call-in number: 571-748-4021; PIN: 6681791#.
• The Park County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 in the City/County Complex Commission Chambers. Call-in number: 1-571-748-4021; ID 3047645#; and/or opt to participate virtually: https://gomeet.com/park countycommission.
• Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a free public lecture by writer Oscar Hokeah on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Elk River Books, 122 S. Second St. in Livingston. The event is free and open to the public. Oscar Hokeah’s novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” was published in 2022. For more information, call (406) 333-2330 or visit elkriverarts.org.
• The Montana State University Park County Extension office is sponsoring Master Gardener classes at the office at 119 S Third St. in Livingston. Classes take place on consecutive Mondays, 6-8 p.m., from March 20 to May 15. The cost is $175 and includes textbook and expert instruction. Those who complete Master Gardener Certification will be refunded $50. To register, call (406) 222-4156 or email park@montana.edu. For more information, visit https://www.montana.edu/extension/park/Mastergardener.html.
• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.