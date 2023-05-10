• The Livingston Center for Art and Culture is hosting an exhibit displaying works of art by Ranganath Parthasarathy and DG Cheney through June 10. The public can to meet the artists at a reception 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
• Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a public lecture by writer and environmental historian Bathsheba Demuth at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at at Elk River Books. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (406) 220-8630 or visit elkriverarts.org.
• Livingston’s Spring Fling, an open rodeo presented by Platinum Rodeo Productions, will be held Saturday, May 13 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The event will include freestyle bullfiighting, bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, barrel racing, breakaway roping and team roping. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. There will be an after-party at the Stockman Bar.
• There will be a potluck dinner at Beaver Creek Community Hall, 651 Swingley Rd., on Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 pm. Bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share. The public is invited to attend.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. Tours are Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, beginning in June. Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” Guides are also sought to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours. Contact Karen Reinhart at (406) 222-4184 or kreinhart@parkcounty.org for more information.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.