• The Livingston Center for Art and Culture is hosting an exhibit displaying works of art by Ranganath Parthasarathy and DG Cheney through June 10. The public can to meet the artists at a reception 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

• Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a public lecture by writer and environmental historian Bathsheba Demuth at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at at Elk River Books. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (406) 220-8630 or visit elkriverarts.org.

