• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is asking the public to participate in a meeting to discuss the “exciting future” of the museum. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at the Park County Fairgrounds. For those unable to attend, or who might have comments to share after the meeting, an online survey will be available to collect additional feedback. For more information, contact Mark Brammer at (406) 222-4184 or MBrammer@parkcounty.org.

• The city of Livingston’s Parks and Trails Committee will meet 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in the City-County Complex’s Community Room and by Zoom.

