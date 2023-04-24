• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is asking the public to participate in a meeting to discuss the “exciting future” of the museum. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at the Park County Fairgrounds. For those unable to attend, or who might have comments to share after the meeting, an online survey will be available to collect additional feedback. For more information, contact Mark Brammer at (406) 222-4184 or MBrammer@parkcounty.org.
• The city of Livingston’s Parks and Trails Committee will meet 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in the City-County Complex’s Community Room and by Zoom.
• ASPEN Abuse Support & Prevention Education Network) will conduct a volunteer advocate training on Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gain the skills and knowledge needed and learn the protocols for joining ASPEN’s team as a volunteer support line advocate. For more information or to register, contact Rebecca Ruhd at rebecca@aspenmt.org or call (406) 222-5902, ext. 3. The training is free and lunch will be provided.
• The Park High School National Honors Society is sponsoring its May-Flower 5K Run for everyone as well as a Toddler Dash at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Park High. Dress in colors. There will be a raffle and prizes. The cost is $15 for 14 years and up, $10 for 6-13 years and $5 for up to 5 years old. Sign up at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/MT71978). Proceeds will go to the Park High National Honors Society.
• A Livingston-Park County Public Library internship is available for a Park County high school student this summer at the Livingston-Park County Public Library. Interns will work 12 hours per week for eight weeks at $16.50/hour. Applicants must be Park County residents between 16 and 19 years old. Application forms are available at the Park High library, the public library, and on the library’s website. The application deadline is May 31.
