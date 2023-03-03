• A city of Livingston Planning Board meeting will be held Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• A city of Livingston Tree Board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 16, at noon, in the Community Room of the City-County Complex.
• The next Gardiner Chamber of Commerce Board meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, March 16, upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. The public welcome. To attend via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417871215. This month’s agenda will include committee updates.
• From March 27 to April 8 students in grades K-8 can participate in the Shane Center’s Spring Young Actors’ Workshop, a two-week after-school intensive finalizing in a full-scale musical theater production. Rehearsals for the Spring YAW production take place weekdays 4 to 7 p.m. The workshop culminates in three public performances of “Peter Pan.” Tuition is $160 per student and $120 for each additional family member. Financial assistance is available. To register, visit https://www.theshanecenter.org/events/2023-spring-young-actors-workshop.
• The annual Railroad Swap Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22, 2023 at the Livingston Depot Center. The meet is a traditional get-together for railroad enthusiasts and exhibitors from all around the western region. Admission is a $1 and kids 10 and under are free. Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendors may sign up at https://www.livingstondepot.org/railroad-swap-meet.html.
• The Stafford Animal Shelter, 3 Business Park Road in Livingston, has a dog walker/cat cuddler program from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Volunteers can stop in with a copy of your ID, fill out a short form and spend a half hour walking a dog or petting a cat. For more information, visit staffordanimalshelter.org.