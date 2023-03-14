• The city of Livingston Planning Board will meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The city of Livingston Tree Board will meet at noon on Thursday, March 16 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The city of Livingston is recruiting members to serve on the City Conservation Board to replace a member with an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2023, and one youth age 15-19. Apply online at www.livingstonmontana.org or pick up an application at City Hall, 220 E. Park St. Livingston. Applications will be accepted until March 21. For more information, call the city offices at (406) 222-2005 or email fkinnick@livingstonmontana.org.
• The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts’ “The Music Man,” runs weekends to March 19. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Center in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at https://www.theshanecenter.org/reservations or (406) 222-1420.
• ASPEN’s Safe House regularly needs household items. To view ASPEN’s wish list of needed items, visit www.aspenmt.org/inkinddonations. If you are unsure if we need an item, call first before dropping items off at the business office. Call Holly at (406) 222-5902, ext. 4 to inquire if items are needed.
