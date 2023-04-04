• The Livingston Film Series will presents a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

• There will be a Park County Board of Health meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room. This is an in-person or call-in meeting option. The call-in phone is (571) 748-4021 and the PIN# is 668 1791#.

