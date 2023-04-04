• The Livingston Film Series will presents a free public screening of “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
• There will be a Park County Board of Health meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room. This is an in-person or call-in meeting option. The call-in phone is (571) 748-4021 and the PIN# is 668 1791#.
• The city of Livingston Zoning Commission will meet 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the City-County Complex Community Room.
• The city of Livingston Conservation Board will meet 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the City-County Complex West Room.
• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum has opened a new exhibit, “A History of Service: Park County Vietnam Veterans.” The exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and features 23 biographies of local veterans. The museum is located at 118 W. Chinook St. in Livingston. For more information, call (406) 222-4184 or visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org.
• The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is a free service available to all Montanans to help them achieve their goal of a tobacco-free life. The quit line offers free and reduced cost medications, counseling, personalized quit plans to all callers, and dedicated tailored programs for pregnant women and Native American callers to create the best opportunity for success. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), or visit www.QuitNowMontana.com to enroll.
