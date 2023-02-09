• American Legion will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Legion, 112 N. B St. A prime rib dinner with potato, vegetable and dessert will be served. The cost is $25 per plate. RSVP at (406) 222-1052 by Friday, Feb. 10. Serving begins at 6 p.m.
• There will be a potluck at Beaver Creek Community Hall, 651 Swingley Rd., on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 pm. Bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to share. The public is invited to attend.
• The trustees for Park County Rural Fire District #1 will have a regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. at 304 E. Park St. An agenda is available at same location.
• The Gardiner Water and Sewer District invites the public to attend a presentation of the preliminary engineering report for the water system at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will take place at the Gardiner School library. For more information, contact Laura Gundlach, P.E., at lgundlach@m-m.net or (406) 237-1272.
• Anyone in Gardiner needing assistance with utility or medical bills or rent may apply with the Gardiner Food Pantry. Forms are available at the pantry at 108 S. Third St., Gardiner. For more information, call (307) 250-5853.