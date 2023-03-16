Livingston Youth Soccer will hold its annual general meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Northside Park field house. Parties interested in a board member position should attend as they will be electing board members and other positions as well.

The Park County Rural Fire District #1 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 12 noon on Friday, March 17. The meeting will take place in the training room at 304 E. Park St. The primary focus of the meeting will be the district bylaws. Other matters may be discussed.

