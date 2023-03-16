• Livingston Youth Soccer will hold its annual general meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Northside Park field house. Parties interested in a board member position should attend as they will be electing board members and other positions as well.
• The Park County Rural Fire District #1 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 12 noon on Friday, March 17. The meeting will take place in the training room at 304 E. Park St. The primary focus of the meeting will be the district bylaws. Other matters may be discussed.
• The annual meeting of the Friends of the Yellowstone Gateway Museum will be held Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Yellowstone Gateway Museum. Interested parties may also attend virtually via Zoom — contact Cessie Wafer at (406) 222-4184 or CWafer@parkcounty.org for the link.
• The Livingston City Commission will convene for a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21 in the Community Room of the City-County Complex, 414 E. Callender St. Livingston, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. All are welcome to participate and comment when appropriate. View the full meeting agenda and find a link for remote participation on the webpage at https://www.livingstonmontana.org/meetings. For more information, contact City Offices at (406) 222-2005.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year.
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.