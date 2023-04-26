• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston will celebrate Native Plant Month during the next Family Days on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. Staff and volunteers provide activities that celebrate native plants for students, youth and their families. Participants can also plant native plant seeds at their homes. Family Days is held every last Saturday of the month. For updates and more information, visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum, Facebook or Instagram or call (406) 222-4184.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Applicants must be single women between the ages of 19 and 24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information, contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.
• The Friends of the Livingston-Park County Public Library will hold their annual book sale from May 3-6 at the library. This is the schedule: Wednesday, May 3, Members Only Sale, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, May 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, Half-Price Sale, 10 am.-noon, with Bag Sale noon-2 p.m.
• A Community Health Screening will be held May 6 at the Paradise Valley Fire Department in Pray. The event, set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is free and open to all Park County residents. Children are welcome. Fire and emergency personnel will demonstrate equipment. Refreshments will be available. The fire station is located at 1134 E. River Road, at the intersection of Murphy Lane and Route 540 in Paradise Valley.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. Tours are Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., starting at the Livingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
