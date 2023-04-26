• The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston will celebrate Native Plant Month during the next Family Days on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. Staff and volunteers provide activities that celebrate native plants for students, youth and their families. Participants can also plant native plant seeds at their homes. Family Days is held every last Saturday of the month. For updates and more information, visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum, Facebook or Instagram or call (406) 222-4184.

• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Applicants must be single women between the ages of 19 and 24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information, contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.

