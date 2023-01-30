• A public meeting will be held regarding the Green Acres and Montague Subdivisions 2023 Sewer Extension Project, on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Park Fieldhouse (815 N. 13th St.) Affected residents are encouraged to attend and meet the contractor, learn about the proposed construction schedule and ask questions. For more information about this meeting, visit https://improvelivingston.com or contact Public Works Department at (406) 222-5667.
• Visit the Gardiner Community Library during its new winter hours — Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find the library across the street from Arch Park. For more information, call (406) 848-9176.