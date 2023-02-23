• All are welcome to join a community celebration of life in memory of Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Erdman on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. A remembrance speech will begin at 2 p.m. and a memory scrapbook will be available for all to share memories, stories or mementos as a keepsake for Debbie’s family. The community celebration of life is donated by the Livingston HealthCare Foundation. Call (406) 823-6640 for more information.
• The Park County Spelling Bee has been rescheduled. It will now take place on Monday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Shane Center Ballroom.
• Elk River Arts & Lectures is hosting a free public lecture by writer Oscar Hokeah on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Elk River Books, 122 S. Second St. in Livingston. The event is free and open to the public. Oscar Hokeah’s novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” was published in 2022. For more information, call (406) 333-2330 or visit elkriverarts.org.
• Gardiner School District will hold a trustee election for two three-year seats on May 2. Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath form by 4 p.m. on March 30. Forms are available at the front desk of the school office or on a link in the 2023 election calendar posted on www.gardiner.org. For more information, contact Superintendent Mike Baer at (406) 848-7563 or email school election administrator Judy Righter at Clerk@gardiner.org.
• P.E.O. Chapter BW is offering two scholarships this year.
- High school senior girls from Park County are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or greater and plan to attend a four-year post-secondary educational institution in fall 2023. Apply at https://forms.gle/9NYrcxrF4v69Wdhg9.
- Young women who are graduating in 2023 or have graduated from a Park County high school or are homeschooled and are 21 years old or less are eligible to apply for this $1,500 Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Individuals with a GPA of 2.0 or greater who plan to begin or continue studies toward a technical college degree or certificate will be eligible. Apply at https://forms.gle/Xzx8YEPArzzFdnvv8.