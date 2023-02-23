• All are welcome to join a community celebration of life in memory of Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Erdman on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. A remembrance speech will begin at 2 p.m. and a memory scrapbook will be available for all to share memories, stories or mementos as a keepsake for Debbie’s family. The community celebration of life is donated by the Livingston HealthCare Foundation. Call (406) 823-6640 for more information.

• The Park County Spelling Bee has been rescheduled. It will now take place on Monday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Shane Center Ballroom.