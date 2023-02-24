• From March 27 to April 8 students in grades K-8 can participate in the Shane Center’s Spring Young Actors’ Workshop, a two-week after-school intensive culminating in a full-scale musical theater production. Rehearsals for the Spring YAW production take place weekdays 4 to 7 pm. The workshop culminates in three public performances of “Peter Pan.” Tuition is $160 per student and $120 for each additional family member. Financial assistance is available. To register, visit https://www.theshanecenter.org/events/2023-spring-young-actors-workshop.
• The Livingston Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Job Service/Bozeman is sponsoring the 2023 Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Park County Fairgrounds. The cost for employers to register and reserve a booth is $20. The event is free and open to the public. To register, employers may contact Chamber CEO Leslie Feigel at (406) 222-0850 or email info@livingston-chamber.com. For more information, call (406) 222-0850.