• The Park County Rural Fire District #1 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 12 noon on Friday, March 17. The meeting will take place in the training room at 304 E. Park St. The primary focus of the meeting will be the district bylaws. Other matters may be discussed.
• Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.
• The Yellowstone Bus Tours of Livingston’s four historic districts sponsored by the Livingston Downtown Building Owners and Business Association have begun for the season. They are Friday and Saturday evening at 6, starting at the Llivingston Depot Center. The cost is $8 for adults and children are free.
• The Montana State University Park County Extension office is sponsoring Master Gardener classes at the office at 119 S Third St. in Livingston. Classes take place on consecutive Mondays, 6-8 p.m., from March 20 to May 15. The cost is $175 and includes textbook and expert instruction. Those who complete Master Gardener Certification will be refunded $50. To register, call (406) 222-4156 or email park@montana.edu. For more information, visit https://www.montana.edu/extension/park/Mastergardener.html.
• Chapter P of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior girl from one of Park County’s high schools. The scholarship is based on academics, school and community activities. Eligible girls can pick up the application from their respective guidance offices. The deadline for application is April 14, 2023. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international women’s organization.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association is looking for contestants to compete for the 2023 Miss Livingston Roundup Rodeo Queen title. The deadline is May 1, 2023. Requirements for applicants are: single women between the ages of 19-24. Applications can be found at www.livingstonroundup.com. For more information contact Carla Williams at (406) 220-2484 or Claree Tecca at (406) 223-0309.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.