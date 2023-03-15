• The Park County Rural Fire District #1 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 12 noon on Friday, March 17. The meeting will take place in the training room at 304 E. Park St. The primary focus of the meeting will be the district bylaws. Other matters may be discussed.

Community Closet’s next grant deadline is March 31. Apply online and learn more at communitycloset.org/funding. Community Closet has given over $600,000 in cash donations to nonprofits and civic activities in Park County. Grants are funded by thrift sale proceeds.

